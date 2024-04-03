‘The long arm of the law will never be selective’, says Bheki Cele, as 15 accused in Fort Hare scandal bid for bail

The 15 people who have been arrested in connection with fraud and corruption at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday morning. Among the accused is slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ bodyguard Anwar Khan.

The 15 people were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend. Following their first appearance in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, national Police Minister Bheki Cele reiterated that the long arm of the law will never be selective, nor will it be kind. "We were clear that police should leave no stone unturned, and indeed, these arrests are testament to the fact that police cast their net very wide and very far.

“It is quite disturbing that some of those who have been arrested are individuals who were entrusted with ensuring the viability of the university, as they held very senior and key positions.“ To date, a total of 25 people have been arrested. These charges also relate to the murder Fort Hare fleet manager Peet Roets who was gunned down in May 2022.

In January 2023, bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot and killed outside the university’s vice-chancellor and principal Sakhela Buhlung’s house in what is believed to be a missed hit on the vice-chancellor. Police said one of the accused is a former acting judge and another is former special senior investigator of the Assets Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The police ministry commended the immaculate detective work demonstrated by the National Task Team.