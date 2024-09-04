The South African Association of PhDs welcomes the jailing of Prasa head of engineering

The jailing of former executive at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Daniel Mthimkhulu over bogus qualifications has been welcomed. Weighing in on the conversation is The South African Association of PhDs (SAAPhDs) who welcomed Tuesday’s sentence handed down in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Mthimkhulu was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to an effective 15 years in jail. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mthimkhulu was found guilty of misrepresenting his qualifications to Prasa and submitting a fraudulent job offer letter that he claimed to have received from a German engineering firm. The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA has been tasked to recoup R5 million in assets from him.

In 2010, Mthimkhulu was appointed as executive manager at Prasa, but later took on the role of head of engineering, earning more than R100,000 a month. It was further revealed that Prasa had imported from Spain R600 million worth of diesel locomotives with heights that could damage overheard electrical cables. He initially went from earning R1.6 million annually to R2.8 million.

Following the sentencing, the SAAPhDs said its stance remained that falsification of qualifications is a criminal offence. “We strongly believe that this judgment will serve as a deterrent to those who may consider lying about their qualifications when applying for employment,” said spokesperson EM Mathebula. The organisation said that South Africa’s economy suffers greatly due to the widespread use of fake degrees.

“The credibility of the educational system is compromised, first. “When dishonest persons can misrepresent their academic credentials, the reliability of the entire educational system is put into question.” They alluded that this had a knock-on effect.

“When people lose faith in the education system, businesses and the general public may be less likely to invest in schools, universities, and students may be less likely to enrol.” They encouraged business and government to implement robust verification measures before employing anyone. The South African Government also welcomed the sentencing.