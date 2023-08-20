Theft case opened after dying policeman’s firearm stolen at Motherwell crash scene

Eastern Cape SAPS are investigating a case of theft after a police officer's firearm was stolen while he lay dying following a crash in the early hours of Sunday morning. Lieutenant Colonel Sandile Matam had been driving towards a shopping centre in the vicinity of Tyinirha Street when a Toyota Quantam hit into him, on the driver's side.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the policeman died at the scene. "While police were busy with the crime scene investigation, it was established that the 51-year-old officer’s 9mm state issued firearm was stolen. A case of theft of firearm was opened for further investigation," Naidu said. A 31-year-old man has been charged with drunken driving and culpable homicide.

He is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene conveyed her sadness for the death of a police officer of SAPS Motherwell this morning, further expressing her disdain at individuals who demonstrated the shocking audacity to steal the dying member’s firearm from the accident scene. Mene said the theft of the firearm not only disrespects the memory of the fallen officer but also poses a significant threat to our community’s safety.

"We, the SAPS family in blue not only express our grief but also issue a clarion call to the members of our community to come together to rectify this grave injustice. We urge the community to assist the police in recovering the stolen firearm and to bring those responsible to justice," she said. Meme added that Matam’s sacrifice should serve as a reminder of the dangers police officers willingly face every day to protect the country's citizens. "In his honour, let us channel our collective strength by sending a clear message that we will not tolerate such brazen criminal acts. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his colleagues," Mene said.