Theft of R350 million worth of precious minerals: Five accused languish behind bars

Five accused perpetrators were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Tlhabane Magistrate's Court in North West facing charges of illegal dealing in unwrought precious metals, and theft of unwrought precious metals. In a joint statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the five accused also face charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals.

Hawks spokesperson in North West, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, said the five accused are Claudette du Plessis, 36; George Sambo, 37; Michael du Plessis, 40; Alphigio Tavavinga, 42; and Hendrick Viljoen aged 67. “The accused were arrested on Wednesday, August 7 2024, in Rustenburg and Brits by members of North West Hawks in collaboration with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, DPCI head office's Tactical Operations Management Section, SAPS Airwing and Digital Forensic Laboratory,” said Mathebula. Initially, seven suspects were arrested, but upon conducting preliminary investigations, two were released as they could not be linked to the crime.

Five people - Michael du Plessis; Claudette du Plessis; Hendrick Viljoen; George Sambo; and lphigio Tavavinga were arrested by the Hawks. Pictures: Supplied “Their arrest follows information received about theft of suspected platinum group material at a mine in Rustenburg, estimated at R350 million,” said Mathebula. The accused were remanded in custody, and their matter was postponed to August 16 for formal bail application. “Through collaboration between the Hawks, the Organised Crime Component of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), the accused were brought before court on the said charges,” said Mathebula.