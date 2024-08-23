‘Their days are numbered’: Seven years in jail for man who drove stolen Toyota Fortuner from Sandton to Limpopo

The Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced 46-year-old Vusi Vincent Moloka to seven years direct imprisonment for possession of a stolen vehicle. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on March 20, at around 6pm, the South African Police Service received information about a stolen Toyota Fortuner with Gauteng registration numberplates travelling from Sandton to Limpopo via the N1 North.

A lookout was issued, and with assistance from Spoorvat and Reflex private security companies, Ledwaba said the wanted vehicle was spotted on the N1 freeway. “The driver attempted to flee but was later arrested in Modimolle with the stolen vehicle's keys in his possession,” Ledwaba said. “The case was transferred to the Modimolle Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) and allocated to Detective Sergeant Mpedi Ngoepe, who ensured a watertight case and successfully opposed bail.”

Vusi Vincent Moloka was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found a stolen Toyota Fortuner from Gauteng to Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence. Hadebe has saluted the investigating officer for outstanding work. “This sentence serves as a deterrent to vehicle theft syndicates that their days are numbered,” she said.

Lieutenant General Monica Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: SAPS Earlier this month, IOL reported that members of the police’s Anti-Smuggling Task Team in Limpopo have made another “remarkable success” by arresting a 44-year-old man for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. “Police received information about a white Toyota Fortuner that was travelling from Gauteng province to Musina in the Vhembe District. “The police reacted swiftly and commenced with the investigations to locate the motor vehicle that was spotted driving along the N1 north public road next to ZZ2 farm outside Polokwane,” said Ledwaba.

The popular sport utility vehicle, with one occupant, was stopped and an investigation was conducted about its origins. Earlier this month, police in Limpopo intercepted and recovered a white Toyota Fortuner which was stolen in Tshwane. Picture: SAPS Police discovered that the motor vehicle was reported stolen last month, on July 31, at Wierdabrug in Tshwane, Gauteng province. “A 44-year-old male suspect was immediately placed under arrest for possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba.