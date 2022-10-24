‘They had a bright future ahead of them!’ Stellenbosch University speaks on death of couple

Cape Town - The University of Stellenbosch says it is shocked after the death of a young couple, who were last seen alive on Friday, before they were found dead near a quarry on Monday. Police said first year science student Ethan Kirkland, 19, and his girlfriend Leila Lee, were found in two body bags sent down the quarry.

Kirkland and Lee had been missing since Saturday and they were last seen at The Niche apartment block on Friday. In a statement, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching at the university, said the death of the student was a blow to the campus community. "Our hearts go out to the families of Ethan and Leila, whose lives were cut short by this tragedy. They had a bright future ahead of them and we cannot imagine the amount of pain their parents and loved ones are going through at this point.

“May the families have strength to go through this painful and challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the sister of Ms Lees who is a Matie student,” Ramjugernath said. Ramjugernath said he had been in contact with the family expressing his condolences on behalf of the university. The Dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Louise Warnich, said staff and students were shocked and saddened by the death of Lee and Kirkland.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Joseph Swartbooi said that a community member spotted an object in a dam in the city centre and alerted the authorities. "The local police members responded and secured the scene, when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle , which was the only part of the vehicle that was visible,” Swartbooi said. Further added that police requested the assistance of the SAPS Provincial Diving unit and upon arrival at the scene, after assessing the circumstances, they retrieved the bodies of the two victims from the motor vehicle. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

