‘They needed to go. They have tasted blood,’ says owner of pit bulls who mauled pensioner to death

Cape Town - The owner of two pit bulls who mauled a Cape Town woman to death has handed over his beloved dogs to authorities. Olga Grill, 88, was found dead in the backyard of her Loganberry Street home in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday.

Dog owner, Shafiek du Plooy, 23, told News24 he could still picture his neighbour’s mutilated body curled into a ball after his dogs mauled her. Du Plooy expressed his disbelief in his dogs, Troubles and Katalina, who has had for four years, for attacking his neighbour. One of the dogs who mauled Olga Grill. Picture: Mahira Duval He said the dogs have never shown a hint of aggression.

When the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement arrived at the scene, du Plooy handed his dogs over willingly. “I said they needed to go. They have tasted blood. I have a two-year-old daughter. “I don’t know what else they could do. They’re pit bulls. Tomorrow, it could be me or my child. I had to let them go,” he told the publication.

One of the dogs who mauled Olga Grill. Picture: Mahira Duval He said a corrugated fencing was erected between their home and the Grill’s so the dogs could roam both properties at night after gangsters were alleged to have stored pilfered goods on his slain neighbour’s property. Grill lived with her son, Graham Woodman, 68, who left work early on the day of the incident. When her carer arrived at 10am, the knocks went unanswered. Woodman told News24 he believed his mother had already been killed at that time as she was hanging her laundry in the backyard.

Gill’s shoes were found five metres away from her body under the washing line. Where Olga Grill was found. Her son had covered her body until authorities arrived. Picture: Mahira Duval While filling the dogs’ water bowl, du Plooy said he noticed both dogs were on the (neighbour’s) property and called for them. Katalina jumped over the fence and went to hide.

It was then that he saw Grill lying there. He told News24 that he ran to the gate and noticed the back door was open, and he saw his elderly neighbour lying there and could see her intestines and her arm, which had been chewed to the bone. Graham Woodman, 68, the son of Olga Grill, 88 from Bonteheuwel who was mauled to death by the neighbour's two pit bulls details how he found his mother lifeless body. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) He immediately ran to get his phone and called the police and report the attack.

It was during this time when Woodman returned home from work and called out to his mother as he knocked. Du Plooy called him and took him to the backyard. This is where they saw Troubles run through the back door of Grill’s home. “I didn't touch her or check that she was dead. The flies were already swarming around her, and it smelled like death. “But I didn't see what happened. I didn't hear anything,” du Plooy told the publication.

He reiterated his dogs had never appeared to be aggressive, and his two-year-old daughter would feed them bread and chips from her hand, and she was never hurt. When he hosted friends at his home, his dogs were unleashed, and they were never incidents, he said. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

Both dogs were placed in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. As the investigation into the attack is probed, the outcome will decide the fate of the dogs. While waiting on authorities, Woodman covered his mother’s remains and told the publication his mother’s tights had been ripped off, her face blood spattered.