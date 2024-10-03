‘They wanted to execute Nkululeko Dunga’: EFF says alert security, and God, saved its Gauteng chairperson from killers

The Economic Freedom Fighters have condemned what it termed an attempt to execute its Gauteng provincial chairperson Nkukuleko Dunga, after assailants had a gunfire exchange with security inside his yard on Wednesday. City of Joburg’s MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku said Dunga and his family were unharmed, thanks to the alert security at his house.

“At 12 midnight, the chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters was with his family, the wife, the kids and also the grandparents. They started to hear footsteps on the roof, like people are moving up and down but they thought it was something else, like birds,” Tshwaku spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. He said at around 2am, a security guard working at Dunga’s house encountered the intruders and a shootout ensued. “He (guard) came across two individuals and then there was an exchange of fire then they ran away. When they were running away, six of the men who were hiding in his (Dunga’s) yard started running, they were carrying high calibre firearms.”

The Joburg councillor said he has received the footage from the house and it has been submitted to the police. “Yes indeed, it was an execution (attempt). The guys were going to execute him, but by the grace of God nothing happened. There was an exchange of fire, and forensics came in and picked all the cartridges,” said Tshwaku. City of Joburg’s Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku. File Picture: Dumisani Sibeko Dunga is former City of Ekurhuleni member of mayoral committee (MMC) for finance.

The EFF has issued a statement condemning the incident. “This was a deliberate, well-planned attempt on the life of one of our most prominent leaders in the Gauteng province. The police responded professionally, arriving promptly to investigate the scene, and remained active from until 10am. Bullet holes were identified, forensic teams gathered evidence, and fingerprints were collected. While we commend the police for their diligence in this case, it is imperative to acknowledge the broader context of escalating political violence and lawlessness in South Africa. This assassination attempt on Commissar Dunga is part of a disturbing and growing trend of violence targeting political figures and whistle-blowers across the country,” said EFF national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“The rising lawlessness and the ease with which guns for hire are deployed in these attacks reflect the State’s failure to protect its citizens. With the murders of whistle-blower Babita Deokoran and former West Rand District Municipality Refentse Mangope, political violence is becoming alarmingly normalised.” Mathys said was opened at Mondeor police station, and the red berets are demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice swiftly. “The EFF will not be intimidated. We stand firmly behind our Gauteng chairperson, his family, and every fighter who continues to speak truth to power in the face of grave danger,” said Mathys.