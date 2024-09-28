‘They were all shot dead’: Pretoria-based crime experts fly to Eastern Cape after 17 family members massacred

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the 17 people who were brutally murdered in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape were all shot. IOL reported on Saturday morning that at least 17 people, including 15 women, were brutally murdered in two incidents in Lusikisiki on Friday night.

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, together with the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale and national commissioner of SA Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, are set to address media to shed more light on the incidents. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Masemola said the 17 people succumbed to gunshot wounds. General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola. File Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS “We do not know the motive of the killing, at this stage the details are still sketchy, we do not even know how many survivors where there. All (deceased) people have been shot. We will update once we know exactly, once we have combed the scene, once our teams have finalised the scene – then we will know exactly how many people were there,” Masemola told the television channel.

He said the two scenes where the shootings happened are related. “It is a homestead with two houses. The two houses are close to each other. It is actually one homestead with two houses. Yes, they are related because they belong to one family,” said Masemola. “We responded early this morning (on Saturday) after we heard what happened. Remember the police that arrive at the scene cannot do anything. We have to have our forensic team. Because of the magnitude of the scene, I have summoned the forensics from Pretoria, they are flying down, they will then drive to the scene and do the scene properly.”

One of the survivors, an elderly man is said to be in a critical condition. Another survivor of the mass shooting is said to be “a small child”. The SAPS said Mchunu will later address the media. “The minister will also brief the media on the killing of 17 people in Lusikisiki and the manhunt that has been launched to apprehend those behind these heinous killings,” said SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe earlier.

In one house, 13 people were brutally killed. The 13 people include 12 women and a man. At another homestead, four people were also killed. “The 18th victim is in a critical condition in hospital. In total, 15 women and two men were killed,” said Mathe.