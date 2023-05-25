Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a stolen white Toyota Prado after the thieves fled the scene and left the popular SUV idling. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the vehicle was recovered in an operation incorporating members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence, Middelburg Flying Squad and a private security company.

The vehicle was abandoned on a farm between Hendrina and Bethal in Mpumalanga on Monday evening. “Information was received about a suspicious vehicle which had false registration number plates and its vehicle identification number (VIN) was tampered with,” Mdhluli said. Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a stolen Toyota Prado on a farm after criminals had changed its VIN number to look like another Toyota Prado. Photo: SAPS “The details were followed, then the said vehicle was spotted. However, upon realising that the law enforcement agencies were approaching, the suspects reportedly fled to evade arrest, leaving its engine still running.

“On further inspection, the astute members realised that the vehicle keys were missing,” he said. It was further established that the thieves had cloned the Toyota Prado, by tampering with its VIN so that it looks similar to another Toyota Prado. Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a stolen Toyota Prado on a farm after criminals had changed its VIN number to look like another Toyota Prado. Photo: SAPS “The car was impounded for further investigation, as well as to determine its rightful and lawful owner. Forensic investigation will also be conducted in a bid to locate the suspects that evaded the arrest,” said Mdhluli.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended officers for recovering the vehicle. She reassured motorists that “law enforcement agencies will continue to ensure that the operations by criminals are intercepted”. In March, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department arrested a man who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser VX-R that had been stolen in Sandton.