Third body found on railway tracks next to Bonteheuwel

A third body has been found on the railway tracks next to Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats, the latest victim, an 18-year-old man. The victim was found on Wednesday morning.

A witness at the scene told IOL he had been shot execution style. “The back of his head and eye was shot out,” the witness said. The victim is well known in the community and worked as a taxi assistant.

The provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a case of murder is being investigated. “On Wednesday, July 12 at about 8.46am Bishop Lavis SAPS members were informed of a body lying on the railway track next to Bonteheuwel. “Upon their arrival, they found the body of an 18-year-old male person with a gunshot wound to the head.

“The police are investigating a case of murder,” Van Wyk said. Speaking to IOL, Sub-Council 15 chairperson, Angus McKenzie said this is the third body to have been discovered on the railway tracks in recent weeks. “Primarily, this is a gang-related shooting. The victim, however, is not a gangster but a well-known taxi assistant. This is the third shooting incident on the railway line in recent weeks.