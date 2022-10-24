Third Makhanda prison escapee found begging in the streets, four still on the loose

Durban - One of the men who escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Facility last week has been found begging in Seven Fountains.
Police said they received information about a possible escapee seen begging in Seven Fountains.
“A task team immediately followed up the leads, and within 30 minutes, they re-arrested a third escapee, Trymore Chauke in Seven Fountains,” SAPS said in a statement.
Last week, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said seven inmates escaped from the facility.
Another prisoner was injured after being hit by a truck in the Free State.
Nxumalo said Bennet Kwarrie was in a stable condition.
Police have also recaptured Simba Masinga, believed to have been hiding in a bush.
Meanwhile, the search continues for Francis Chitiyo, Abraham Moyane, Nhamo Muyambo and Luvuyo September.
The DCS confirmed that an investigation would be launched into how the escape happened.
In July, five awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the Wellington Correctional Facility. It is understood that Qumbu police officers were transporting prisoners back to prison when they heard a bang at the back door of the vehicle. They were travelling along Nqadu Road.
In April, two inmates who escaped from the Malmesbury Prison were recaptured. At the time, IOL reported that a 72-hour activation plan was launched after the men escaped just before the Easter weekend.
