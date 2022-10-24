Third Makhanda prison escapee found begging in the streets, four still on the loose

Durban - One of the men who escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Facility last week has been found begging in Seven Fountains. Police said they received information about a possible escapee seen begging in Seven Fountains.

“A task team immediately followed up the leads, and within 30 minutes, they re-arrested a third escapee, Trymore Chauke in Seven Fountains,” SAPS said in a statement. Last week, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said seven inmates escaped from the facility. Another prisoner was injured after being hit by a truck in the Free State.

Nxumalo said Bennet Kwarrie was in a stable condition. Police have also recaptured Simba Masinga, believed to have been hiding in a bush. Recaptured: Bennet, Trymore Chauke and Simba Masinga

Meanwhile, the search continues for Francis Chitiyo, Abraham Moyane, Nhamo Muyambo and Luvuyo September. Police are still searching for the men pictured. The DCS confirmed that an investigation would be launched into how the escape happened.

