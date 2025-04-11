Third suspect arrested in Cape Town human trafficking case involving minor victim

A trafficking case continues to unfold as a third suspect linked to trafficking in persons is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court after she was arrested yesterday.
According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the latest suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested on Thursday following a multidisciplinary intelligence operation involving the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, the National Intervention Unit, and the Tactical Response Team.
This comes weeks after a second arrest was made when the Hawks found and screened a minor victim at a Plumstead residence who was discovered to be a victim of trafficking in persons.
“It was reported that during September 2024, the DPCI in the Western Cape, supported by officials from the Department of Home Affairs, visited a suspected address in Plumstead, Cape Town. Twelve occupants were found on the premises, with five female persons identified as sex workers. The person managing the brothel was identified.
“During the investigation, a minor female was screened and found to be a victim of trafficking. She was handed over to the social workers from the Department of Social Development for emergency placement. Furthermore, two traffickers were identified whereby warrants of arrest were authorised,” said Hani.
In the lead-up to the recent arrest, two previous arrests were made following a tracing operation, and the two accused, Rogers Mubiru, 34, and Fatuma Bashiba, 38, remain in custody and their matter was remanded to April 17 for a formal bail application.
Hani said the Provincial Head of the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato, applauded the investigation team and said: “Human trafficking is an evil form of modern slavery, a network that preys on the vulnerability of fellow human beings for self-enrichment.”
Members of the public are urged to report any suspicion of trafficking in persons to the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or their nearest Hawks office.