Third suspect arrested in Cape Town human trafficking case involving minor victim

A trafficking case continues to unfold as a third suspect linked to trafficking in persons is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court after she was arrested yesterday. According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the latest suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested on Thursday following a multidisciplinary intelligence operation involving the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, the National Intervention Unit, and the Tactical Response Team.

This comes weeks after a second arrest was made when the Hawks found and screened a minor victim at a Plumstead residence who was discovered to be a victim of trafficking in persons. “It was reported that during September 2024, the DPCI in the Western Cape, supported by officials from the Department of Home Affairs, visited a suspected address in Plumstead, Cape Town. Twelve occupants were found on the premises, with five female persons identified as sex workers. The person managing the brothel was identified. “During the investigation, a minor female was screened and found to be a victim of trafficking. She was handed over to the social workers from the Department of Social Development for emergency placement. Furthermore, two traffickers were identified whereby warrants of arrest were authorised,” said Hani.