Third suspect arrested in Plumstead human trafficking case

A third suspect linked to a brothel in Plumstead has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The 35-year-old woman faces charges of trafficking in persons.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said the arrest was made on Thursday, April 10. The woman was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team along with the National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Team. The woman’s arrest stems from a raid made in September 2024.

“In September 2024, the Hawks in the Western Cape, supported by officials from the Department of Home Affairs, visited a suspected address in Plumstead, Cape Town. Twelve occupants were found on the premises, of which five female persons were identified as sex workers. The person found to be managing the brothel was identified,” Hani said. She said during the investigation, a minor female was screened and found to be a victim of trafficking. “She [the young girl] was handed over to the social workers from the Department of Social Development for emergency placement. Furthermore, two traffickers were identified whereby warrants of arrest were authorised,” Hani said.

Between March 12 and March 24, 2025, investigators conducted tracing operations that led to the arrests of the two suspects. Rogers Mubiru, 34, and Fatuma Bashiba, 38, were taken into custody and detained. The duo remains remanded in custody and their matter has been postponed until April 17, 2025, for a formal bail application.

The latest suspect will join her co-accused in the dock after her first appearance. Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato applauded the investigating team. “Human trafficking is an evil form of modern slavery, a network that preys on the vulnerability of fellow human beings for self-enrichment. As the Hawks, we are committed to tackling this scourge in collaboration with our partners in government and civil society,” Makgato said.

Members of the public are urged to report any suspicion of trafficking in persons to the Crime Stop hotline (08600 10111) or the nearest Hawks office.