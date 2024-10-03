‘This case is not stagnating’: Former minister Zizi Kodwa’s bail extended, corruption trial postponed

Former minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused, Jehan Mackay, a former tech giant EOH boss, have appeared briefly before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. Magistrate Philip Venter postponed the case against the two accused men to October 24, and extended their bail.

“I am satisfied by submissions by all parties that this matter is not stagnating. It is moving along at a reasonable pace. I am satisfied therefore to grant the remand at the joint request until October 24 back to this court for the outcome of representations in terms of both accused one and two. “You bail is extended on same conditions as before,” Venter addressed the court before the accused men walked out. Former EOH boss Jehan Mackay with his friend and co-accused, former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa appearing before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court. File Picture: Screengrab In July, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula accepted embattled Kodwa’s resignation from the National Assembly, just a month after the former ANC spokesperson was sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

Kodwa left Parliament under a dark cloud after he had been embroiled in corruption charges in relation to allegations that he influenced the awarding of about R1.7 million contracts during his time as ANC spokesperson and member of the party’s influential national executive committee (NEC) between April 2015 and February 2016. Kodwa and businessman Jehan Mackay are currently on R30,000 bail each and they have been appearing before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni. In June, IOL reported that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, had announced that it has arrested two people, including the then sport minister.