This is how a Durban community safety initiative helped track down a wanted suspect

Durban - Following the 2021 July unrest, several communities around Durban ramped up security initiatives to ensure residents' safety. In Manor Gardens, a ratepayers association was set up as well as the installation of more than 100 cameras which are accessed by patrollers.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, the registration plate of a wanted vehicle was picked up in the area. The association’s Janus Horn said they were alerted to a suspicious vehicle entering the area on Monday morning. “Community watch members and security companies were on the look out but the vehicle exited the area. The same car was spotted in Glenwood and private security teams sprang into action,” he said.

Horn said the vehicle was traced and stopped in Greyville. “We contacted the investigating officer in the matter, who is based in Hillcrest. He confirmed the identity of the driver and the man was apprehended. He was wanted on a raft of fraud charges. Once arrested, he was taken to the Durban Central SAPS station,” Horn said. Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the accused was wanted in connection with illegally selling of RDP houses via Facebook.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are appealing to all persons who have fallen victim to such crime to report it to the nearest police station. Anyone who has information regarding this fraud scheme is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Ngcobo said. One of the cameras put into the area to keep patrollers abreast of any suspicious activity. Picture: Supplied

Story continues below Advertisement