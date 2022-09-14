This is how a Durban community safety initiative helped track down a wanted suspect

Durban - Following the 2021 July unrest, several communities around Durban ramped up security initiatives to ensure residents' safety.
In Manor Gardens, a ratepayers association was set up as well as the installation of more than 100 cameras which are accessed by patrollers.
This week, the registration plate of a wanted vehicle was picked up in the area.
The association’s Janus Horn said they were alerted to a suspicious vehicle entering the area on Monday morning.
“Community watch members and security companies were on the look out but the vehicle exited the area. The same car was spotted in Glenwood and private security teams sprang into action,” he said.
Gold yanked from false teeth of elderly Retreat woman found dead in her home
Killing of a Cape Town magistrate remains a mystery, family rules out robbery
Alleged hijacking of a Cape businessman that left him dead sparks a wave of outrage
Fear after mother and son shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Newlands
Cape Town police sergeant shot and killed at his Samora Machel home
Doves funeral parlour slapped with R5k fine for illegally dumping in Cato Crest
Police stumped by Durban film maker's N3 shooting
Horn said the vehicle was traced and stopped in Greyville.
“We contacted the investigating officer in the matter, who is based in Hillcrest. He confirmed the identity of the driver and the man was apprehended. He was wanted on a raft of fraud charges. Once arrested, he was taken to the Durban Central SAPS station,” Horn said.
Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the accused was wanted in connection with illegally selling of RDP houses via Facebook.
“We are appealing to all persons who have fallen victim to such crime to report it to the nearest police station. Anyone who has information regarding this fraud scheme is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Ngcobo said.
The camera system has been effective in helping keep criminals out of the area. Recently, a man was arrested after he was seen on camera, entering and leaving a home with stolen items. Footage was handed over to police for a successful conviction.
IOL