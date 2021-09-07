Thoko Didiza to SAPS: Pursue and arrest killers of Eastern Cape farmer Werner Buchner

Pretoria - Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza on Tuesday called on law enforcement agencies to pursue and arrest the killers of respected Eastern Cape farmer Werner Buchner, who was fatally wounded during a robbery at his dairy farm. Three gunmen invaded Buchner’s dairy farm Boslaagte, near Nanaga in the Sara Baartman District on Sunday before 7 pm. The assailants apparently shot Buchner in the back, while his son was also shot and his wife kicked and beaten.

Both the son and the farmer’s wife were rushed to hospital where they are receiving medical attention. Didiza urged the South African Police Service to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation. “I call upon the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending perpetrators of this senseless and barbaric attack,” said Didiza.

She expressed gratitude to the local farming community and all other role players who immediately responded when the call for help was made. “I would like to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the Buchner family, friends, colleagues and the Alexandria farming community,” said Didiza. “Mr Buchner played a critical role when he was the chairman of Clover SA and his passion for farming will be dearly missed and may his departed soul rest in peace.”

In August, a family of five – a father, mother and three children – were killed at Toekoms farm outside Harrismith, Free State. At the time, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said that a traditional healer found the bodies when he went to the family’s home for an appointment. “On arrival apparently the traditional healer noticed that the door was not locked. He knocked on the door but there was no answer.