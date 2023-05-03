Three accused sentenced for theft of 180 kg of copper cable at Impala Platinum Mine

Cape Town - The Tlhabane Regional Court in North West has sentenced three man for theft of copper cable at Impala Platinum Mine. Ngangile Singatha 35, Phindile Mbokole 41, and Isaac Obisse 25, were sentenced for theft of copper cable when they appeared before the Tlhabane Regional Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said the trio were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation on October 5, 2022 at Impala Platinum Mine in the North West after they were spotted by mine security on the security cameras. Rikhotso further said the trio reportedly struggled to walk and upon searching the accused, the police discovered that they had each wrapped copper cable around their bodies with a combined weight of 180kg. “Bail was successfully opposed during their first appearance and they made a series of court appearances until they were convicted.