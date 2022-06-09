Three alleged blue light robbers shot dead in exchange of fire with cops in Sandton

Pretoria - A team of police officers and private security companies were involved in a shoot-out with suspected blue light robbers in Sandton, resulting in three of the suspected robbers being fatally wounded and one arrested. “Members from Crime Intelligence have been following information about suspects that are committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, at times using vehicles fitted with blue lights,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Information was given to a team consisting of the Gauteng highway patrol unit, Gauteng Traffic Police saturation unit, Tracker Connect, Badboyz Security and Vision Tactical.” Three alleged robbers were fatally shot during a shoot-out with police officers and private security in Sandton. Photo: SAPS At approximately 7pm on Wednesday, the team was on the lookout for suspects when they spotted a Ford Figo hatchback with four occupants travelling in Bramley. “Members attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects responded by shooting at the members while speeding off. A shoot-out and a high-speed chase ensued. While at Marlboro Drive, the suspects’ car lost control and crashed into the wall,” said Masondo.

All the suspects jumped out of the Ford Figo and the shoot-out continued. “Three of the suspects were fatally wounded and one was arrested on the scene. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and blue LED flashlight. It was established that the vehicle driven by the suspects was hijacked in Bramley early this month,” said Masondo. “The multidisciplinary team of law enforcement agencies continues to squeeze the space for the criminals in Gauteng as more and more suspects are intercepted and unlicensed firearms recovered.”

Last week, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Kempton Park after a joint venture of law enforcement agencies recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as a BMW 320d and an Audi S3 that were reportedly hijacked. At the time, Masondo said information was received about a group of suspects who are committing car hijackings and armed robberies in Gauteng using high-performance vehicles. IOL