Three armed men go on a shooting spree in the Eastern Cape killing five men and a woman

A special police task team was mandated to hunt down the suspects who opened on fire on a group of people in the Eastern Cape, claiming the lives of six people while four others were fighting for their lives in hospital. The shooting incident took place on Tuesday night at a house in Mdledle Street in Kwanobuhle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that just after 7.30pm, three unknown men entered the yard and opened fired at the people who were in the property or near the house. “Two females were shot at the gate. One female succumbed to her injuries while the other sustained gunshot wounds,” she said. Naidu said gunmen went on a rampage shooting eight other people.

She said six people, one woman and five men, died. “Four other (people, three men and one woman) were injured and taken to hospital.” Naidu said police were still ascertaining the names and ages of the people who were shot.

“The motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage,” she said. Police were investigating six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings and immediately instructed detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation to hunt down those responsible.

Mene called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators immediately. “Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law,” she said. “These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer hence, we are appealing to the community of Kwanobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the injured persons.”