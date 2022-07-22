Three arrested after missing man's body pulled from Mpumalanga river

Cape Town - Swift police action and community participation have resulted in the arrest of three suspects and detention of another for questioning, after the body of a missing 29-year-old man was found in the Vaal River in Mpumalanga on Thursday. Police have identified the victim who was found near Standerton as Mqobi Surprise Mkhwanazi who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the three suspects are aged between 23 and 31, while the man detained for questioning is 21 years old. “According to the information, since the man went missing, members of the public then came forward with information regarding the man's disappearance. “This came in handy for the detectives, as the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela would constantly encourage the public to take part in preventing or resolving crime.

“The information was shared with police, indicating that Mkhwanazi did not just vanish into thin air but was allegedly kidnapped by some suspects who were driving in a white BMW. “The details were followed by the investigators who cornered two suspects at Standerton yesterday. During the investigation, police learned that the victim was shot and killed. “The astute members were led through information obtained from suspects to the body of Mkhwanazi in the Vaal River near Standerton,” Mohlala said.

He said when Mkhwanazi’s lifeless body was retrieved from the river it was partially burnt. The third suspect was arrested in Sakhile on Thursday and was found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Mohlala said the firearm is suspected to be the murder weapon,. He also revealed that two vehicles, a white BMW along with a white Mazda double cab bakkie were confiscated by police because they are alleged to have been used during the commission of a crime.

The motive for the murder is not known at this stage. The suspects were expected to appear in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice as well as the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police have not ruled out that more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Manamela condemned the murder and commended officers for the swift arrests which were attributed to the contribution made by the public. "What has transpired after the victim was kidnapped should set an example of what must happen when someone witnesses a crime and what police ought to do so that at the end of the day, perpetrators are swiftly brought to account for their actions. No one should keep quiet when they have some kind of information because if they do, perpetrators will easily get away with murder in the true sense of the word," Manamela said. [email protected]