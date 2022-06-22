Three arrested for allegedly robbing Limpopo gun owner, killing him with his firearm

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested three suspects, between 22 years old and 36 years old, for robbery and murder which took place in Ga-Sekororo Village outside Maake in May. The suspects have been on the run since May, after they allegedly accosted a 57-year-old man, robbed him of his licensed firearm and then used it to shoot him.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the trio was nabbed by officers from Maake detective unit at their hideout in Ha-Mphego village in Thohoyandou in the early hours of Monday. “This after thorough investigation positively linked them with the incident,” Mojapelo said. “The victim was found lying in a pool of blood by community members and they called the police and emergency services personnel. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but he was able to give a brief description of the incident.”

Police opened a case of robbery and attempted murder and they started with investigations. “The deceased later succumbed to his injuries and the case was consequently changed to murder. He was identified as Lepono Godfrey Mohlala of Madeira Village,” Mojapelo said. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the hard work and dedication of the officers which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Police said the suspects are scheduled to appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court facing charges of robbery, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. IOL