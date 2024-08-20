Three arrested for burglary at SAPS riot ammo base in Faure

Three people have been arrested for the burglary at the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Public Order Police base in Faure, Western Cape police confirmed on Tuesday. On Monday, August 12, riot control ammunition and a gas canister launcher were stolen from the base.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the three suspects, including a woman, were arrested on Monday, August 19. “An extensive pursuit for the suspects responsible for the burglary at the SAPS Public Order Police base in Faure which was discovered a week ago led to the arrest of two male suspects, aged 29 and 31, and a female suspect, aged 44. Three people have been arrested for the break-in. Picture: Supplied/Independent Newspapers “Kleinvlei detectives joined forces with the Anti-Gang Unit to probe the circumstances surrounding a brazen incident where non-lethal ammunition and a gas canister launcher were stolen. The investigation led the team to various locations in and around Kleinvlei during the course of Monday evening where the suspects were apprehended at separate addresses,” Traut said.

The two men face charges of housebreaking and theft, while the woman faces charges of the possession of stolen goods and unlicensed ammunition. The headquarters were ransacked. Picture: Supplied However, Traut said the first breakthrough for investigators came through on Sunday when the gas canister launcher and some of the stolen ammunition were discovered abandoned next to Baden Powell Drive. “During Monday evening’s search operation, more ammunition was seized. A small quantity of ammunition is yet to be recovered.