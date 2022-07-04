Three arrested for Cape Town cop’s execution

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have managed to arrest three suspects for the murder of one of their colleagues. The off-duty constable who was stationed at Gugulethu police station was shot execution style in Delius Street in Delft South at 3.30am on Sunday.

The 31-year-old officer was also robbed of his VW Touran. He died on the scene. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the suspects were arrested hours later.

“Three suspects aged between 30 and 40 were apprehended on charges of murder and hijacking following and incident during the early hours of Sunday morning which left an off duty police constable stationed at Gugulethu with fatal gunshot wounds in Delft,” Traut said. “Our investigation led to the discovery of the vehicle in Elsies River on Sunday morning and the subsequent arrest of the suspects, who are scheduled for a court appearance in Blue Downs, once they have been charged.” The matter has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) to probe.

Last month, a 49-year-old warrant officer attached to the Rapid Rail Unit was gunned down in his vehicle in Browns Farm, Nyanga. The officer was driving towards the Philippi railway station when he was shot through the window of his vehicle by unknown suspects. The motive for the murder remains unknown and a suspect/s are yet to be arrested.

