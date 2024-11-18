Three arrested for farmhouse robbery in North West: stolen items and firearm recovered

Three men accused of a brutal farmhouse robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court. The accused, Loyd Ngobeni, 31, Mark Ratau, 40, and Alex Tivan, 22, a Mozambican citizen, were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Wednesday, November 20.

The charges stem from an incident in the early hours of Thursday, November 7, at a farm in the Kameeldrift area near Brits. A 64-year-old woman was sleeping when the trio forced their way into her home. “The victim was assaulted with a firearm over her head and tied up with shoe laces and masking tape,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. The suspects allegedly fled with clothing, jewellery, tools, cell phones, a laptop, and a camera, among other items.

Through meticulous police work, officers from the Brits Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence traced the vehicle used during the robbery, a white Volkswagen Polo. "The owner was identified, and it was established that the vehicle had been borrowed to Loyd Ngobeni," said Myburgh. Ngobeni was arrested in Extension 18, Mamelodi East, on November 11, where police recovered the stolen laptop, jewellery, and the Volkswagen Polo.

Following this breakthrough, Alex Tivan was arrested at Sanddrift in Assen, where stolen cell phones were seized. The final suspect, Mark Ratau, was arrested along the R511 road in Assen. Police found a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number and a magazine containing 36 rounds of ammunition in his possession. The three suspects now face charges of house robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.