Three arrested for hijacking truck carrying paint valued at R2m

Rustenburg - Three men were arrested and a hijacked truck carrying paint valued at R2 million was recovered in Irene, east of Pretoria. Gauteng police said the three, aged between 24 and 34, were charged with truck hijacking, kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"Members of the Tshwane Search and Research Team with K9 'Aida' were reportedly out searching for a missing person in a veld in Irene when they were alerted that armed suspects are in the area. Shortly after, three suspects were apprehended by the members and K9 ‘Aida’," Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said in a statement. "According to a preliminary report, earlier yesterday (Friday) the truck driver and his crew were making their way from Kempton Park to Silverton when they were confronted by four suspects. "The suspects then allegedly drove off with their victims in the hijacked truck until Irene whereby they allegedly ordered the victims to offload the cargo, namely paint with an estimated value of R2 million," he said.

Masondo said the men fled on foot in different directions when they suspected that a passing vehicle was the police. "Three suspects were shortly afterwards apprehended, while the fourth suspect managed to evade arrest. "A search led the SAPS members to recover one unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as one imitation firearm,“ Masondo said.

