Three arrested for murder of Dudula member in Limpopo

Johanneburg – Three men were arrested in the town of Jane Furse in Limpopo on Monday, in connection with the alleged murder of an Operation Dudula Movement member. The three aged between 25 and 26, allegedly attacked Operation Dudula Movement members and damaged their bus on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said preliminary police investigations indicate that the Dudula Movement members from Gauteng arrived at the Jane Furse RDP sports ground to launch their movement and also intended to hand over their memorandum to the local police management. “The group was reportedly travelling in a bus which drove to a demarcated area to collect the female members who were accommodated at different houses in the RDP section. “While on their way back towards the sports ground, their bus came under attack by unknown people throwing rocks and stones, damaging the bus. The bus was stopped, some passengers alighted and ran after the attackers when an unknown member of the community shot one of the members who died instantly,” Mojapelo said.

The incident led to the cancellation of the planned activities in the area and resulted in members of the Public Order Policing Unit, Tactical Response Team and police members from the district being deployed to monitor the situation, the brigadier said. “A manhunt for the suspects responsible for the murder and malicious damage to property was immediately launched. “Today (Monday) at about 8am, police received information that the suspects responsible for the murder and malicious damage to property were at the RDP section. Police acted on the information and arrested three suspects at different houses.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the police received further information about a suspect who was allegedly threatening the patrons at one of the liquor outlets at the same RDP section. “On arrival, one of the suspects started running away and in the process, he allegedly produced a firearm and aimed it at the police. Officers responded fatally wounding him,” Mojapelo said. “The suspect, 25, was found in possession of two loaded pistols,” he added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the police for arresting the suspects and urged community members to assist the police by providing information about the remaining suspects. Investigations are continuing. IOL