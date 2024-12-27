Three arrested for possession of illegal firearms in Western Cape

South African Police Service (SAPS) members in the Western Cape to maintain law and order recovered firearms and ammunition resulting in the arrest of three suspects in separate incidents. Atlantis police members had been busy busting criminal activity on December 24 when they went after intelligence regarding a firearm being stored at an identified address.

The authorities proceeded to Sacramento Street in Saxonsea and entered the house upon which a search ensued. Their determination was recognised when they discovered and seized a revolver with ammunition and detained a 25-year-old male for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi added: "Meanwhile, the Kraaifontein Crime Prevention Unit were busy with patrols in Bharu Street on Wednesday 25 December 2024 when they saw a man with an object in his hand.

"When the members approached the man, he fled with police members in pursuit. They apprehended and searched him which resulted in the recovery of a 9mm pistol with ammunition and the detention of the 22-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition." In an unrelated incident, police officers from Operation Shanela conducted stop and search operations in Browns Farm on Wednesday, December 25, after receiving information about an alleged drug dealer. They used the information at their disposal to approach the residence on Dweza Street in Browns Farm.