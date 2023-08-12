Three arrested in Eastern Cape for horrific triple murder believed to be gang-related

Police in the Eastern Cape have been praised for their quick response, leading to the arrest of three suspects in connection with a horrific triple murder in Booysens Park. On Tuesday, three men were burnt alive in an incident suspected to be gang-related.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, announced that members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation made the arrests on Friday, August 11, 2023. Raiding operations were conducted within the areas of Extension 21 in Bethelsdorp, leading to the arrests of two males, aged 35 and 37, and one female aged 35. They were charged with murder, arson, and assault to cause grievous bodily harm.