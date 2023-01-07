Three arrested over murder of Soweto cop on Christmas Eve

Rustenburg - Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman in Soweto, south of Johannesburg. Maxwell Moiketsi Letsie, 22, Ronald Ramasa, 25, and Tshepo Nthobo, 22, allegedly killed Sergeant Mahlephe Philip Mahlaela on Christmas Eve in Kliptown.

"The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation has linked the trio to the incident where Mahlaela’s body was found dumped under a railway line bridge in the vicinity of Marikana squatter camp. "The deceased had sustained a wound on the head, seemingly from a blunt object. His vehicle that was parked nearby was left untouched," said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha. Mahlaela, who was attached to Naledi police station, was reportedly waiting for his wife at the time of the brutal attack.

"A determined investigation team comprising the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Kliptown and Naledi police followed up on the leads. "The unyielding probe resulted in the arrest of the three in Kliptown and surrounding areas on Friday, December 30, 2022. “They appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, charged with illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The case was postponed to Tuesday, January 17, 2022, pending further investigation," he said.

