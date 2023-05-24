Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officers on Wednesday discovered the bodies of three unknown men at the Withoek plots in Brakpan. Two of the bodies were found with gunshot wounds in an abandoned building while the third body which was badly burnt, was discovered in a nearby field.

EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, said two men approached officers in 12th Road, KwaThema, at around 2pm and alerted them to the bodies in the building. “The officers proceeded to the the address and discovered that indeed there were two unknown male bodies with what appears to be gunshot wounds... Furthermore, a third body that was badly burned, was discovered in an open field not far from the first crime scene,” she said. Thepa said a murder case was opened at the Tsakane police station.

“Although no arrests have been made, thorough investigations are being conducted by the law enforcers,” she added. Meanwhile, the trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the 21-year-old man linked to the murder of at least one of six women believed to have been sex workers, has been postponed to June 2. It is believed that Mkhwanazi lured the women to his father’s panel-beating workshop in Selby Village, Johannesburg.

Mkhwanazi was arrested after the discovery of six bodies at the panel-beating business on October 9, 2022. The State requested the postponement due to outstanding DNA results and CCTV footage. State advocate Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi explained that some of the bodies were in almost skeletal condition and beyond recognition.