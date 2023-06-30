Three bodies found in Bloemfontein house

Police in the Free State are seeking public assistance after the bodies of three people were found in a house on Thursday morning. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle said that just before 9am police were called to a crime scene where three bodies were found.

“The bodies of Christo, 36, and Janine Theron, 35, as well as Betsie Kruger, 65, were found inside the house in Van Heerden Street, Wilgehof in Bloemfontein. “The police were on the scene from early morning until late in the afternoon to thoroughly collect evidence. The preliminary investigation on the scene indicated that they were tied up and strangled. “It is unknown how many perpetrators were involved. The suspect(s) took an undisclosed amount of cash, a laptop, and personal items,” Earle said.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who may know anything can contact Captain Sebata Moseme at 082 526 2713 or Captain David Ramasoala at 082 468 1624. Alternatively, contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS App on your smartphone. Information received will be treated as confidential.

Last month, three bodies were also discovered in Bloemfontein. The bodies of three men were found dumped near an open veld near the intersection of the N6 national road and the R702. The men were found in a pool of blood.