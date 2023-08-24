Three business robbery suspects boarded taxi to evade arrest in Mpumalanga

Three business robbery suspects have been arrested after they attempted to evade arrest by boarding a taxi in Ogies on Wednesday at about 1pm after allegedly robbing a chain store in the area. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said, according to information, the police in Ogies received a complaint of a business robbery in progress.

Police were greeted by gunshots when they arrived at the crime scene by two suspects who were strategic observers of the scene while fleeing in an alleged hijacked silver Isuzu LDV bakkie. The suspects allegedly abandoned the vehicle for a white Volkswagen Polo, which they allegedly hijacked on the T-junction at Ogies Kriel. The owner of the Polo is said to have fired some shots in an effort to stop them, but with no luck. The two suspects are said to have then driven back to Ogies CBD, where they noticed a number of police officials as well as business people occupying the main street and therefore abandoned the hijacked VW Polo. They then fled the scene on foot towards the nearby bushes.

Mohlala said "so far, the two suspects have not yet been apprehended, and they are still sought by the police". The three other suspects, who remained in the shop, attempted to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. They reportedly left a Honda Amaze outside the shop, which is a rented car that police suspect was meant to be a getaway vehicle that the suspects abandoned for the taxi. It was further alleged that the suspects had promised the driver they would pay him for the unoccupied seats as long as he drove them away as fast as possible. However, due to the high presence of police and other law enforcement agencies all over the town, the taxi was intercepted, cornering the three suspects, who were then arrested immediately.

The three suspects were found in possession of two firearms with their serial numbers filed off, 21 live rounds, and an undisclosed amount of cash, which is suspected to be money stolen during the robbery. Two vehicles, the Isuzu bakkie and the VW Polo, were also recovered. The rented car has also been seized and is part of the police investigation.

"The confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were not previously used in the commission of crime elsewhere. Therefore, more charges could possibly be added against the arrested suspects as the investigation continues," said Mohlala. The three suspects are expected to make an appearance at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Friday. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the arrest and commended the business community for joining police in cornering the suspects.