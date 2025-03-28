Three cash-in-transit robbers killed during shootout with KZN police

Three suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot and killed by police during a fierce gun battle in Reservoir Hills, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. The encounter unfolded when local authorities, acting on crucial intelligence, set out to intercept a group of criminals believed to be plotting a house robbery.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, the spokesperson for provincial police, detailed the chain of events leading to the confrontation. Following a credible tip-off that indicated a robbery was imminent, police officials were provided with a description of the suspects' vehicle. "A description of the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling in was given to the operational team. Police officers spotted the vehicle in Reservoir Hills, and when attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects opened fire at police and a gun battle ensued," he said. Tragically, three of the assailants were fatally wounded in the crossfire. In addition to their deaths, police recovered two firearms and a grenade from the vehicle, raising concerns about the level of violence the suspects were willing to employ.