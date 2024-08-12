Three drivers and 38 Mozambicans arrested in Mpumalanga

Forty-one people including two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and 38 undocumented Mozambican nationals appeared in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday in Mpumalanga. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the group ranges in ages from 17 to 40.

“They were arrested on Friday, August 8, 2024, at about 8pm at Kaapmuiden. The arrest follows after information was received from Crime Intelligence (CI) regarding the two taxis which were transporting undocumented people from Mozambique to Johannesburg in the Republic of South Africa. “Kaapmuiden SAPS, Local Criminal Record Centre and Border Police followed up on the information, the taxis were spotted, stopped and searched at N4 next to Kaapmuiden Mpumalanga. “During the search, a total of 16 women travelling with 10 toddlers, four teenage girls and 15 men were found without proper documentation,” Sekgotodi said.

The suspects have been charged with kidnapping, aiding, abetting and contravention of the Immigration Act respectively. They are currently being detained. The case docket has been handed over to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Nelspruit for further investigation.