Three family members arrested over R6.8 million PPE fraud

Rustenburg - Three family members were arrested on Thursday by the Hawks and appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on six counts of personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud involving R6.8 million. Nachy Britz, 29, her husband Gerhardus Albertus Britz, 32, as well as Nachy’s father Hendrick Jaap Grimbeek, 58, were granted bail.

The Hawks’ spokesperson in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, said: “It is reported that between October 2020 and May 2021, Nachy and her family members conspired to defraud the complainant of an amount of R6,8 million. “It is alleged that Nachy fraudulently misled the complainant to purchase PPE, indicating that she is a legitimate supplier of PPE. The complainant made payment, but never received the equipment as promised.” Nachy was released on bail of R50 000 while Gerhardus and Grimbeek were each released on R20 000 bail.

The case against them was postponed to June 6 for further investigation. In Gauteng, the Hawks said Grace Dimakatso Senokoane, 28, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday after her arrest on tax evasion charges emanating from a tender that was awarded to her in July 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said: “The said tender valued at approximately R3.6 million was in respect of decontamination and cleaning of 13 schools around Pretoria. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) registered a case of fraud at Brooklyn police station during September 2022.