Three female Post Office employees gunned down

Durban – Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for suspects who gunned down three female Post Office employees on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place in Flagstaff.

“It is alleged the suspects who were travelling in a red or maroon vehicle stopped and opened fire on a white Ford Ranger which was transporting three Post Office female employees on a gravel road in Jaca Locality, Flagstaff,” said provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli. Police said the victims, who were in their thirties, died at the scene. “The suspects are still at large and the make of their vehicle is unknown at this stage.”

Nkohli said three counts of murder were being investigated. In another incident in Flagstaff the following day, three unknown armed men targeted a Post Office. “It is further alleged the three men entered the Post Office in Main Street at around 8am and held the employees at gunpoint.

“The suspects managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and employees’ cellphones before fleeing the scene.” The Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant Nomthetheleli Mene, has activated a task team to find and arrest the suspects involved in both incidents. “The team of seasoned investigators will not rest until the perpetrators are arrested and behind bars. We appeal to the community’s to work with the police and to report any information that can assist in the investigation.”