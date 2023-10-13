Three Free State municipal members arrested for allegedly pocketing R150,000

Three members of the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State are expected to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court on Friday. A member of the executive council, a political advisor to the municipality, and a chief director have been charged with allegations of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the trio were arrested on Thursday afternoon by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit based in Bloemfontein. Mohobeleli said the matter in question emanates from 2017. At the time, the MEC was still the Executive Mayor.

“It is alleged that the three suspects colluded to take over R150,000 belonging to Moqhaka Local Municipality under the guise that the money would be spent on a sound system to be used during a Nelson Mandela memorial lecture,” Mohobeleli said. “This event never took place despite money having been transacted out of the municipal bank account.” The head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba applauded investigators working on the case for their hard work which led to the court issuing warrants of arrest for the accused.