Three hijackers fatally wounded in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill

Police in KwaZulu-Natal fatally wounded three hijacking suspects in a shoot-out in Mariannhill.
South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in the province, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the trio had just hijacked a Hyundai H1, loaded with home appliances on Wednesday.
“Police intelligence traced the hijacked vehicle to the Klaarwater hostel in Mariannhill and information indicated that the suspects were loading the hijacked goods into a bakkie,” Netshiunda said.
He said when police approached the area they spotted the identified bakkie and signalled for the driver to stop, however, the driver chose to ignore police’s instructions and sped off and police gave chase.
“During the high speed vehicle chase, the suspects started firing shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued. The suspect’s vehicle came to a standstill at the corner of Henry Pennington and Ndwandwe streets in Klaarwater, Mariannhill,” Netshiunda said.
“Three suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshots wounds during the shootout and were found in possession two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off, as well as several rounds of ammunition.”
He said no police officers were wounded in the shooting despite all the bullet holes on the SAPS vehicle bonnet.
On Monday, two suspects were shot dead following a shoot-out with police in Empangeni. It was reported that police were patrolling when they spotted a bakkie parked along the Old Mtubatuba Road when they approached suspects who shot at them. Police then returned fire.
IOL News