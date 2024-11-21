Three hijackers fatally wounded in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in the province, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the trio had just hijacked a Hyundai H1, loaded with home appliances on Wednesday.

“Police intelligence traced the hijacked vehicle to the Klaarwater hostel in Mariannhill and information indicated that the suspects were loading the hijacked goods into a bakkie,” Netshiunda said.

He said when police approached the area they spotted the identified bakkie and signalled for the driver to stop, however, the driver chose to ignore police’s instructions and sped off and police gave chase.

“During the high speed vehicle chase, the suspects started firing shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued. The suspect’s vehicle came to a standstill at the corner of Henry Pennington and Ndwandwe streets in Klaarwater, Mariannhill,” Netshiunda said.