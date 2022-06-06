Three in court for alleged theft of household goods worth R100 000

Rustenburg – Three men were arrested for allegedly breaking into houses and stealing household goods worth R100 000 in Mahikeng. Thapelo Monyadiwa, Mojalefa Botlhole and Seun Moremi, all aged 34, were arrested on Friday and the police recovered household goods worth thousands at several dwellings in Setlopo Village outside Mahikeng.

Story continues below Advertisement

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the three were remanded in custody upon appearance in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho today (Mon), facing charges of burglary and theft. The case against them was postponed to June 13 for a formal bail application. They were arrested during a crime intelligence-driven operation by Lomanyaneng detectives, Mahikeng Flying Squad and K9.

“Subsequent to the arrests, the accused took the police to several houses which they allegedly broke into in Mosiane View and stole the items. The recovered goods include seven refrigerators, gas and electric stoves, a generator, amplifier, two microwave ovens, DVD player, water tank and many other items, together worth about R100 000. “Preliminary investigation indicated that Thapelo ‘Shaga’ Monyadiwa has a pending court case of burglary committed in June 2021,” he said. “Members of the community, especially Mosiane View residents whose houses were broken into, are requested to visit Lomanyaneng police station for viewing and possible identification of their goods. Arrangements should be made with Captain Mmutle Nkate on 079 897 1910 or Sergeant Miriam Wilkenson on 082 461 8069.“

Story continues below Advertisement

In the Eastern Cape, the Hawks said six men aged between 34 and 54 were expected to appear in Tsolo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Tues), on allegations of attempted cash-in-transit robbery, numerous counts of attempted murder and malicious injury to property. “It is alleged that in 2019, four guards from Fidelity Cash Solutions were attacked by a group of suspects who trapped the armoured vehicle by a chain with spikes on the road, which damaged the tyres. “It is further alleged that the suspects fired at both the armoured and escort vehicles near Langeni Forest in Tsolo,” said Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Fidelity security guards returned fire and the suspects fled. No money was taken and no injuries were reported during the crossfire, however the shootings resulted in serious damage to the Fidelity Guard vehicles due to multiple bullet holes.” Mgolodela said four of the men who were already in custody for numerous cases of police killings, car-jackings, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, other cash-in-transit heists were allegedly linked to the incident and more charges were added on them on Sunday. “Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional suspects today (Mon), in Mqanduli and another from Mbashe municipal area. The duo will be joining their four alleged accomplices when they appear in Tsolo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Tues) for the same case."

Story continues below Advertisement