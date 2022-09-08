Three in court for beating man to death in North West

Rustenburg- Three men arrested for beating another man to death in an apparent mob justice incident, were granted bail at the Atamelang Magistrate’s Court in North West. They were arrested on September 4 in connection with the alleged kidnapped three men in Madibogo, south-west of Mahikeng.

Oduetse Rampo, 38, Reuben Seleke, 36, and Itumeleng Taje, 38, were granted R1 000 bail each Tuesday. The case against them was postponed to October 5. “The trio allegedly kidnapped three men at Gareleng Section, Madibogo village, south-west of Mahikeng at about 11:00 on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Reportedly, the victims were then loaded onto a white Toyota bakkie and taken to an unknown place where they were allegedly assaulted after being accused of burglary,” said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. “The accused allegedly dropped one of the kidnapped men, Thobegi Stephen Maine, 28, not far from his parental place approximately five hours later. The severely beaten Maine was taken home by some villagers.

“Paramedics were consequently summoned, but they certified Maine dead. As a result, cases of attempted murder and murder were registered leading to apprehension of the accused.” He said a 17-year-old, was released under the custody of his parents after appearing in court on Tuesday, in connection with the same incident. The teenager was expected to appear again in court on October 3. North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, has warned that taking the law into one’s hands was unlawful and cannot be tolerated.

