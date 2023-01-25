Three in court for insurance policy related murder

Rustenburg- Three people appeared in the Ottosdal Periodic Court on insurance related murder charges. Dorothy Stokie Moleleki, 47, Theuns Peter Hayman, 37, and Mike Phutiyagae, 52, are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The accused's court appearance emanated from the alleged murder of a 64-year-old Itumeleng Ngakaemang whose body was found with stab wounds in his house on Sunday, 25 September 2022, in Ottosdal. “Following the incident, the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit arrested two of the three accused on Friday, 20 January 2023, after linking them with the murder. The third accused, was later arrested in Upington,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. “It is alleged that Moleleki, hired Theuns Hayman to murder Itumeleng Ngakaemang. The former allegedly involved the other accused, Mike Phutiyagae. Subsequently, Dorothy Stokie Moleleki allegedly submitted claims at different banks from the deceased’s insurance policies,” she said.

The case against the three was postponed to January 31 for formal bail application. In the Eastern Cape, police said an elderly woman was murdered at her home in Sidakeni. Captain Namhla Mdleleni, said the police were investigating a case of murder following the death of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found in a pool of blood.

Story continues below Advertisement

Captain Mdleleni said according to neighbours, the woman was last seen on Saturday and when they went to check on her, they were unable to open the door. “Police were summoned to the scene and the woman was found lying in a pool of blood and with her neck been slit. Motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. “A murder case is under investigation. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of suspect to contact Lady Frere Police at 047 8783041. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated with confidentiality.”

Story continues below Advertisement