Three in court over Sassa loans fraud

Durban - Three people are expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud in Knysna. They were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks, Sassa officials and the police.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the suspects allegedly forged Sassa documents using the agency’s letter head and recruited members of the community to apply for cash loans claiming that they were Sassa beneficiaries. Hani said once the loans had been approved they would pay the community an undisclosed amount of cash and then keep the remaining amount of the loaned money. “Further allegations reports that the suspects were even responsible for transporting their accomplices to the cash loan places.”

Hani said the cash loan businesses suffered a loss of over R64 084. The suspects are expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court. The face charges of fraud, forgery and uttering (unlawfully and intentionally passing off a false document).

This week, Sassa said it had lost more than half a billion rands over the past 10 years. This they said was due to 1 174 people unduly benefiting from receiving social grants through fraud and/or corruption. According to a report by IOL, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the people involved included 761 officials, 221 beneficiaries, 120 money lenders and 72 private persons.

