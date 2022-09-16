Three in cuffs after Hawks shut down illegal De Deur mine

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 16, 2022

Published 2h ago

Durban - The Hawks have arrested three men and shut down an illegal mine in De Deur, just outside Johannesburg.

National Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said a multi-disciplinary team gathered intelligence on suspected illegal mining activity.

“The three arrested suspects are facing charges of illegal possession and or acquisition of unwrought precious metals and contravention of the Immigration Act as well as sections related to the Environmental Offences Act. They are expected to appear in the Meyerton Magistrate’s Court next Monday," Ramovha said.

Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Tactical Response Team, Crime Intelligence and the local Community Policing Forum seized pendukas, cellphones, water pump, generator and approximately 55 tons of gold-bearing material with an estimated value of R1.1 million.

The Gauteng Provincial Head of The Hawks Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has reiterated the Directorate’s stance on illegal mining and related criminal activities.

The Hawks have arrested three men and shut down an illegal mine in De Deur, just outside Johannesburg. Picture: SAPS
He said these are but part of ongoing efforts to rid the province of the illegal dealing in precious metals.

“We will not relent in our endeavours to stop this illegal trade in its tracks,” Kadwa said.

IOL

