Three in cuffs after Hawks shut down illegal De Deur mine

Durban - The Hawks have arrested three men and shut down an illegal mine in De Deur, just outside Johannesburg.

“The three arrested suspects are facing charges of illegal possession and or acquisition of unwrought precious metals and contravention of the Immigration Act as well as sections related to the Environmental Offences Act. They are expected to appear in the Meyerton Magistrate’s Court next Monday," Ramovha said.

Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Tactical Response Team, Crime Intelligence and the local Community Policing Forum seized pendukas, cellphones, water pump, generator and approximately 55 tons of gold-bearing material with an estimated value of R1.1 million.

The Gauteng Provincial Head of The Hawks Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has reiterated the Directorate’s stance on illegal mining and related criminal activities.