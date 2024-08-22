Three KZN brothers sentenced for beating man to death with a sjambok

The Ezakheni Magistrate’s Court has handed life sentences to three brothers convicted of beating a man to death in September 2022. Zenzele, Mthandeni and Lindani Zwane fatally assaulted Simphiwe Zondo with a sjambok after they were told that he had stolen items from their house.

Their sister told them she had seen Zondo carrying the stolen items. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the brothers found Zondo and took him back to his house to look for the stolen items. "Zondo's family was also at home and when they did not find the stolen items, they took Zondo back to their house where they assaulted him with a sjambok and other items, in front of their sister," she said.

The next day, Zondo's lifeless body was found 200metres away from the Zwane home. It was determined that Zondo died from his head wound and the injuries caused by the sjambok. The Zwane brothers went into hiding and were arrested six months later after police were able to trace them.

"In court, Prosecutor Zandile Nhlapho-Mthembu led the testimony of Zwane’s sister, as well as the testimonies of various members of Zondo’s family. The state relied on circumstantial evidence. In addition, Nhlapho-Mthembu handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled by Zondo’s family and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Khulekani Professor Mthembu," Ramkisson-Kara said. The family said Zondo was a helpful and caring person and helped his sickly grandmother. The brothers, aged 29, 23 and 31 were sentenced to a term of life imprisonment each, and the court declared them unfit to possess a firearm.