Three life terms each for Western Cape men who took turns raping a teenager they knew

Durban - Two Western Cape men have each received three life terms imprisonment for raping a teenager they knew. Edmund Plaatjies, 30, and Elvin Jantjies, 27, were convicted this week in the Robertson Regional Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the accused had seen the victim, aged 19, and her child standing outside a social gathering in Silverstrand, Robertson, in 2017. Provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the victim knew both of the accused. “They dragged her to the vineyards, where they took turns raping her.

“They restrained her by slapping and hitting her with fists on her face. “She was left with multiple abrasions on her face, arms, and hands, lacerations on the lower lip and bruises.” The victim said she was shocked as she knew both men and did not expect them to rape her.

In a victim impact statement handed to the court, she said she experienced nightmares and flashbacks of the incident and became fearful of men. During arguments for sentencing, State Prosecutor Elton Willemse told the court that the men lacked remorse. Willemse told the court that Plaatjies is a member of the 28s gang who has previous convictions and sentences for culpable homicide and attempted rape.

He said Jantjies was a member of the Junior Cisko Yankies gang and became a member of the 26 gangs after his incarceration, and has previous convictions of drug use and use of a vehicle without an owner’s consent committed in 2016. According to the NPA, Plaatjies committed this offence 10 months after he was released on parole on 19 September 2016. The court heard that Jantjies was in a relationship with the victim’s stepmother and had a moral obligation to protect her from harm.

Willemse argued that he, instead, acted in total disregard for her well-being. In addition to rape convictions, both the accused where declared unfit to possess firearms. According to the NPA, the court ordered the prosecutor to inform the victim of her rights to make representations to the Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services when the accused are considered for parole or correctional supervision.