Cape Town – Three men accused of murdering 18-year-old Mabutho Jenamo, who was stabbed to death during a robbery, have abandoned their baill application at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court. The accused are Answer Bongani Chauke 22, Ignatius Mahlogonolo Chabangu 21, and Tshepang Titus Bilankulu 18.

They are accused of murdering 18-year-old Jenamo and are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder for the death of Mamelodi’s Jenamo. According to the NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the deceased was walking home from his school, the Reneilwe Community Learning Centre, with his three friends when they were confronted by the accused last Monday. Mahanjana said one of the accused pulled out a knife, the deceased’s friends ran but the accused grabbed Jenamo and requested him to hand over his phone.

“They proceeded to assault and stab him in the neck with a knife. “When the deceased started running, the accused chased after him and tried to stab him again from the back, but was blocked by the backpack the deceased was carrying. “At that time, it is alleged that the deceased’s cellphone fell, and one of the accused picked it up and sold it to a friend, where it was recovered by the police.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he collapsed and died. All the accused were arrested on the day of the incident and have been in custody since,” Mahanjana said. During the court proceedings, the prosecutor advocate Lizelle September, told the court that the State intended to oppose their bail application. However, the three abandoned the application. The matter was postponed to March 30 for further investigations.

