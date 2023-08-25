Three men and a woman arrested as cops seize drugs and more than R50,000 in cash

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested four people for drug trafficking related crimes as the province clamps down on the proliferation of drugs. Two of the four people were nabbed in Sabie while the other two - a man and a woman - were apprehended at Volksrust.

“During the arrest of the suspects, the men and women in blue confiscated alleged drug substances from the possession of the suspects,” according to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, provincial spokesperson of SA Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga. A report by the police indicates that officers from Sabie were carrying out Operation Shanela activities on Wednesday. Police in Mpumalanga has arrested for people on allegations of dealing in illicit drugs, and seized more than R50,000 believed to be proceeds of drugs trade. Photo: SAPS “It was during this time when they arrested two Nigerian male suspects aged 42 and 43. The police also seized an amount of about R54,000 from the two suspects as part of the investigation,” said Mohlala.

Police in Mpumalanga has arrested for people on allegations of dealing in illicit drugs, and seized more than R50,000 believed to be proceeds of drugs trade. Photo: SAPS The confiscated cash is believed to have been accumulated from drug dealing activities. “In addition to charges of dealing in drugs, the two were also charged for contravention of the Immigration Act after police discovered that the pair did not have valid documentation to be in South Africa,” said Mohlala. He said during the operation, 12 other foreign nationals, aged between 28 and 50 were also arrested during the operation when police realised that they too did not have valid documentation to be in the country.

The two Nigerian men arrested on charges of drug dealing are today scheduled to appear before the Sabie Magistrate's Court on Friday. “The other 12 suspects already appeared at the same court (on Thursday). During their appearance, two of them aged 28 and 29 were granted R3,000 bail each. The remaining suspects are still in custody,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, members of the SAPS conducted an operation at Volkrust after receiving a tip-off about drug trafficking in the area.

The information was followed by members of the crime intelligence unit in the province. “The information was eventually shared with their counterparts from K-9 unit in Standerton and a certain house in Vukuzakhe location was paid a visit by the astute members and upon arrival, a search was conducted. It was during this period when 39 suspected mandrax drugs to the street value of about R13,900 were discovered and seized,” said Mohlala. “A male suspect aged 23 as well as a female suspect aged 18 were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. Further than that, R270 which is suspected to have been accumulated through selling of illegal substances was confiscated.”