Three men arrested after chasing and killing 47-year-old in Limpopo

Three men are behind bars after a violent midnight assault turned deadly on Sunday, September 22, leaving a 47-year-old man brutally stabbed near the R71 public road in Mankweng, Limpopo. The suspects, Latta Lekganyane, 28, Tshepo Modau, 27, and Mpho Molefe, 28, were swiftly arrested and made their first appearance in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, September 25, where they were remanded in custody.

They were charged with murder after the victim was discovered with upper-body wounds. The police report revealed that the altercation began at a local tavern in the Ga-Thoka Section, where Lekganyane allegedly hit the victim with a bottle. “Preliminary investigations revealed that Latta Lekganyane, 28, assaulted the deceased with a bottle on the head while in the company of two male accomplices,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The attack forced the victim to flee, but the suspects chased him down to the public road, where they allegedly stabbed him with sharp objects before stealing his stuff and running away.

A vehicle later took the critically injured man to Mankweng hospital. "The victim was unable to speak, with severe wounds on the upper body," Ledwaba said. Despite medical attention, the man died from his injuries. An immediate manhunt was launched, resulting in the arrest of the suspects at 5am on Sunday, September 22.