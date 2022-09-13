Three men arrested for fatal stabbing of Facebook Marketplace seller lured to his death

Detectives in Nyanga, Cape Town, have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Ben Tuzee, 51, at Browns Farm on Tuesday last week. According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the victim was lured to Browns Farm through his advertisement of a television on a social media platform. He was accompanied by his niece.

However, on arrival at Msenge Street at around 9.45am on September 6 where the victim and his niece were meant to meet the potential buyer, they were attacked by three suspects, who fled with his vehicle after he sustained a fatal stab wound. His niece survived the incident and was unharmed. Traut said, “Ben Tuzee’s murder is not regarded (as) an isolated incident as we are aware of more incidents where victims who made use of social media platforms to advertise items fell victim after they were requested to make the delivery to areas in Nyanga such as Browns Farm and Crossroads.

“It is on this basis that SAPS would like to issue a stern warning to the public that they must avoid making a delivery to an area that is unfamiliar to them, especially one with higher levels of crime.” The stolen vehicle belonging to the victim was later recovered not far from the crime scene. The three suspects, aged 16, 18 and 23, are expected to make a court appearance in Athlone on charges of murder and hijacking.

“We have reason to believe that criminals use their interest in an advertised item on social media platforms such as Market Place as a decoy to perpetrate a robbery or other serious and violent crime, by luring their victim to come to them. “This modus operandi must be avoided by rather meeting the potential buyer at a public place which is regarded as safe and familiar to the seller. Vigilance could prevent you from becoming a criminal’s next victim,” said Traut. IOL